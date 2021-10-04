Two polar bears leaving Maryland Zoo after recommendations

The two polar bears living at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore are moving to new locations after recommendations from a non-profit organization which focuses on animal care and welfare.

A news release on Monday says Neva and Amelia Gray came to the Maryland Zoo as two-year-olds in 2018 from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and are half-sisters.

Based on the recommendations from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, Amelia Gray will be going to the Oregon Zoo in Portland to be a companion to her half-sister Nora.

Neva will be go to another zoo and be paired with an older male polar bear.

