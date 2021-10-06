Maryland residents eligible for free medical equipment

After intensive foot surgery, Prince George’s County resident Janice Joyner says she needed a scooter for her recovery but Medicare couldn’t cover the cost.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — After intensive foot surgery, Prince George’s County resident Janice Joyner says she needed a scooter for her recovery but Medicare couldn’t cover the cost.

Then Joyner came across the Maryland Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use Program, which provides donated equipment sanitized and repaired at no cost, including wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds.

Joyner says she was skeptical, but it was true. After a month and a half of mobility assistance, Joyner says she plans to return the scooter for someone else to use.

Secretary of Aging Rona Kramer says Maryland is the first state to offer this statewide durable reuse program.

Program Director Ian Edwards says the program has received over 5,000 items since collections began.

