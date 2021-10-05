Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Maryland redistricting panel plans to release draft maps

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 4:57 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The chairman of a panel on congressional redistricting in Maryland says the commission will try to have some draft proposals of maps made public next month.

Karl Aro, who chairs the General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, said at a hearing Tuesday he hopes to have draft proposals for the state’s eight congressional districts by Nov. 15.

Aro says if the panel can make draft proposals public by the middle of November, that would enable the commission to get public feedback for a couple of weeks before the legislature is expected to convene for a special session in December to approve a new map.

