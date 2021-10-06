Maryland board OKs added $421K for wrongly imprisoned man

A Maryland has board approved more than $421,000 in supplemental compensation for the first person in the United States who was sentenced to death and later freed from prison because of DNA evidence.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland has board approved more than $421,000 in supplemental compensation for the first person in the United States who was sentenced to death and later freed from prison because of DNA evidence.

The Board of Public Works also approved $31,343 on Wednesday in attorneys fees in the case. Kirk Bloodsworth was sentenced to death and spent nearly nine years in prison for a Baltimore County murder he did not commit.

He was exonerated in 1993. A year later, Maryland approved $300,000 to compensate him for the time he was wrongly incarcerated. Earlier this year, Maryland updated the law for compensating the wrongly convicted.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.