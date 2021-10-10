Hartford Co. home explodes, 1 occupant in critical condition

Officials confirmed that only one person was inside of the home with the explosion happened and was able to escape the house.

Home Explosion Edgewood (2) Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal Home Explosion Edgewood (3) Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal Home Explosion Edgewood (4) Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal Home Explosion Edgewood Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals confirmed a house exploded in Edgewood, with one occupant in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Officials confirmed that only one person was inside of the home with the explosion happened and was able to escape the house.

Homes on both sides of the house were damaged, according to officers, but the occupants of those homes sustained no injuries

Investigators are expected to remain on the scene of this fire overnight on Sunday.