Home » Maryland News » Hartford Co. home explodes,…

Hartford Co. home explodes, 1 occupant in critical condition

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 11:47 PM

Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood.
Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal
Home Explosion Edgewood (3) Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood.
Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal
Home Explosion Edgewood (4) Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood.
Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal
Home Explosion Edgewood Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood.
Twitter/Maryland State Fire Marshal
(1/4)

Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals confirmed a house exploded in Edgewood, with one occupant in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Officials confirmed that only one person was inside of the home with the explosion happened and was able to escape the house.

Homes on both sides of the house were damaged, according to officers, but the occupants of those homes sustained no injuries

Investigators are expected to remain on the scene of this fire overnight on Sunday.

 

Maryland News

