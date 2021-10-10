Hartford Co. home explodes, 1 occupant in critical condition

Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals confirmed a house exploded in Edgewood, with one occupant in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Officials confirmed that only one person was inside of the home with the explosion happened and was able to escape the house.
Homes on both sides of the house were damaged, according to officers, but the occupants of those homes sustained no injuries
Investigators are expected to remain on the scene of this fire overnight on Sunday.
#BREAKING — Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. It has been confirmed one person was inside the home at the time of the explosion and was able to self-extricate. pic.twitter.com/9wk4kZpuby
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) October 11, 2021