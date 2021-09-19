Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Maryland mourns death of state trooper

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 19, 2021, 11:59 AM

Maryland State Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen
Maryland State Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen died at a Baltimore hospital on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

The Maryland Department of State Police is expressing its condolences following Saturday’s death of Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen.

Trooper Cohen, 29, was found unresponsive at his Baltimore County home on Sept. 17 and was transported to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore before passing away Saturday morning.

Police said Cohen was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained in critical condition until succumbing to a “medical related illness” at 11:35 a.m.

Cohen’s body is now at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No other details were provided.

“TFC Cohen will always be remembered for his extraordinary commitment, selfless service and unwavering dedication to the citizens of this state as a Maryland State Trooper,” the police said in a statement.

Cohen had been a member of the Maryland State Police for four-and-a-half years and was assigned to the North East Barrack at the time of his death. He graduated from Northeastern University with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice and hen joined the Maryland State Police after graduating with the 146th Academy Class.

“Maryland State Police fulfilled his lifelong dream for public service and law enforcement. He was proud of his job and his MSP family,” Cohen’s family said in a statement provided by police.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

