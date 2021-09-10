For 1st time since pandemic began, Md. utility to resume water shut-offs

For the first time since the pandemic began, a Maryland utility company will resume water shut-offs for unpaid accounts starting on Monday.

WSSC Water in Maryland said about 92,000 customers are behind on their payments.

Spokesperson Lynn Riggins said the company has never experienced so many delinquent accounts.

“It’s an extraordinary number,” Riggins said. “We’ve never seen this many delinquent accounts at one time.”

Riggins said the delinquent accounts total more than $66 million in late payments.

But if you’re behind on your water bill, Riggins said you should reach out to WSSC.

“If people pick up the phone and call us, we will walk them through creating a payment plan that works for their budget,” Riggins said. “We know a lot of people have let those balances go and obviously for understandable reasons.”

WSSC has programs to help those behind on their water bills find ways to get back on track, including flexible payment plans and financial assistance programs.

Details about these programs are on WSSC Water’s website.

“We’re not expecting anyone to pay off those outstanding balances all at once. Let’s just start to put a dent into it,” Riggins said.

D.C. Water told WTOP that it resumed late fees at the beginning of the month but has not resumed shut-offs.