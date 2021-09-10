9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Maryland News » For 1st time since…

For 1st time since pandemic began, Md. utility to resume water shut-offs

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 10, 2021, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For the first time since the pandemic began, a Maryland utility company will resume water shut-offs for unpaid accounts starting on Monday.

WSSC Water in Maryland said about 92,000 customers are behind on their payments.

Spokesperson Lynn Riggins said the company has never experienced so many delinquent accounts.

“It’s an extraordinary number,” Riggins said. “We’ve never seen this many delinquent accounts at one time.”

Riggins said the delinquent accounts total more than $66 million in late payments.

But if you’re behind on your water bill, Riggins said you should reach out to WSSC.

“If people pick up the phone and call us, we will walk them through creating a payment plan that works for their budget,” Riggins said. “We know a lot of people have let those balances go and obviously for understandable reasons.”

WSSC has programs to help those behind on their water bills find ways to get back on track, including flexible payment plans and financial assistance programs.

Details about these programs are on WSSC Water’s website.

“We’re not expecting anyone to pay off those outstanding balances all at once. Let’s just start to put a dent into it,” Riggins said.

D.C. Water told WTOP that it resumed late fees at the beginning of the month but has not resumed shut-offs.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

OMB preparing agencies for three-year sprint to a new cyber standard

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up