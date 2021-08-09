Need legal help? Maryland AG issues alert on pandemic evictions

After the White House issued an order temporarily halting evictions in areas where the coronavirus is surging, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is reminding residents to be aware of their rights, because the protections could shift.

After the Biden administration issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in areas where the coronavirus is surging, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has issued a consumer alert reminding residents to be aware of their rights, because the protections could shift depending on the virus’s spread.

The new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocks evictions in places of substantial or high community transmission until Oct. 3.

“Although a majority of Maryland counties and Baltimore City currently meet this benchmark, not all do, meaning that the CDC’s order will not apply to all Marylanders facing eviction,” stated the consumer alert from Frosh’s office. “And because the applicability of the order is tied to community transmission levels, it is possible that who is covered by the order could change over time.”

Maryland’s own eviction moratorium, which provides a legal defense for tenants if they can show a substantial loss of income from COVID-19, also remains in effect until Sunday.

The CDC extension was designed to help more people apply for rental assistance. If you need help with rent and utilities, there are millions of dollars in federal funding that still need to be distributed. You can look up programs on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website.

“Most of these resources, however, are available only while you are still living in your rental home, so if you are or may be facing eviction, it is extremely important that you seek help before simply moving out,” the alert stated.

In addition, you can defend yourself against an eviction notice in court under the CDC order. If you receive a notice of a court hearing related to an eviction, it’s important that you show up to defend yourself.

If you plan on representing yourself in court, the Maryland Court Self-Help Center could be able to help prepare your case. There is more information online. You can also call 410-260-1392.

The consumer alert letter also provides contact information for nonprofit legal service organizations across Maryland.

Allegany County

Allegany Law Foundation: 301-722-3390; alleganylaw.com.

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-777-7474; mdlab.org.

Anne Arundel County

Community Legal Services: 240-391-6370; clspgc.org.

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-972-2700; mdlab.org.

Baltimore City

Disability Rights Maryland (If eviction is related to disability): 410-727-6352; disabilityrightsmd.org.

Homeless Persons Representation Project (Public/Subsidized Housing): 410-685-6859; hprplaw.org.

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-972-7750; mdlab.org.

Pro Bono Resource Center: 443-703-3053; probonomd.org.

Public Justice Center: 410-625-9409; publicjustice.org.

St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center: 410-366-8550 x249; stambros.org.

Baltimore County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-427-1800; mdlab.org.

Pro Bono Resource Center: 443-703-3053; probonomd.org.

St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center: 410-366-8550 x249; stambros.org.

Caroline County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-763-9676; mdlab.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128; midshoreprobono.org.

Carroll County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-694-7414; mdlab.org.

Calvert County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-932-6661; mdlab.org.

Cecil County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-836-8202; mdlab.org.

Charles County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-932-6661; mdlab.org.

Dorchester County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-546-5511; mdlab.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128; midshoreprobono.org.

Frederick County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-694-7414; mdlab.org.

Garrett County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-777-7474; mdlab.org.

Harford County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-836-8202; mdlab.org.

Howard County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-972-2700; mdlab.org.

Kent County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-763-9676; mdlab.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128; midshoreprobono.org.

Montgomery County

Maryland Legal Aid: 240-314-0373; mdlab.org.

Montgomery County Bar Foundation: 301-424-7651; barmont.org.

Prince George’s County

Community Legal Services: 240-391-6370; clspgc.org.

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-560-2100; mdlab.org.

Queen Anne’s County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-763-9676; mdlab.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128; midshoreprobono.org.

St. Mary’s County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-932-6661; mdlab.org.

Somerset County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-546-5511; mdlab.org.

Talbot County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-763-9676; mdlab.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128; midshoreprobono.org.

Washington County

Maryland Legal Aid: 301-694-7414; mdlab.org.

Wicomico County

Maryland Legal Aid: 410-546-5511; mdlab.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128; midshoreprobono.org.

Worcester County