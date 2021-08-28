Maryland inmates to work on historic gravestone restoration

A select group of Maryland inmates are being trained by national experts to restore weathered and disturbed gravestones at a historic cemetery.

Officials announced the initiative Friday in Williamsport, saying it would provide the inmates an opportunity to learn stone masonry skills that pay between $20 to $35 an hour in Maryland.

The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports the work will take place at Riverview Cemetery, where over a dozen headstones were damaged last month in a case still under investigation.

The plan outlined Friday also calls for inmates to clean all the gravestones and reset them, as many have become destabilized over the years.

