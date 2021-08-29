CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Fire officials: 7 escape burning boat in Ocean City

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 12:39 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say seven passengers escaped without injury from a burning boat in the water off Ocean City, Maryland.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that it was called to the scene around 5:15 a.m.

The department says that at the time of the fire, there were seven passengers aboard the vessel, and they were rescued by a civilian boat in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.

