201K Marylanders get health insurance in special enrollment

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 11:09 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than 200,000 Maryland residents have gained health insurance coverage during a coronavirus special enrollment period.

Maryland Health Connection announced Tuesday that a total of 201,141 people had enrolled since March 2020.

The 17-month special enrollment in response to the pandemic was one of the longest of any state in the country. It was extended several times as the emergency continued and ended Aug. 15.

About 63% enrolled in Medicaid, and 27% enrolled in private plans and qualified for financial help, while 10% enrolled in private plans without financial help.

