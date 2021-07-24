Teen pleads guilty in Md. killing that stemmed from robbery

A teenager has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of a Maryland man that stemmed from a robbery over $60 worth of marijuana.

The Baltimore Sun reports Anthony Lamar Martin Jr., 18, entered the plea Friday in Harford County Circuit Court. It called for a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended.

A prosecutor said in court that the victim had planned to buy about $60 worth of marijuana from Martin, and Martin showed up to the meeting with an assault rifle.

The prosecutor said the victim was shot when he tried to stop the robbery.

