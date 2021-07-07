Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police: Teen dead, stepfather tried to disarm officer

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 1:05 PM

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — A 15-year-old is dead after officers responding to a child custody dispute in Maryland on Tuesday found the teen unresponsive and the teen’s stepfather, a police officer, was taken into custody after police say he tried to disarm an officer.

Anne Arundel County police say officers met a woman trying to pick up her son, who had been with his stepfather, Eric Banks Jr. Police say Banks told officers the teen left without his belongings, but he was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom and pronounced dead at a hospital.

County police say Banks, a Baltimore police officer, tried to disarm an officer. Police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with assault, disarm a law officer and other offences.

