2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Maryland News » Maryland State Police chopper…

Maryland State Police chopper rescues injured swimmer

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Md. (AP) — A state police helicopter has hoisted an injured swimmer to safety in western Maryland.

According to a Saturday news release, the helicopter was dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to rescue a swimmer who sustained a head injury after slipping on a rock at Swallow Falls along the Youghiogheny River in Garrett County.

The helicopter was requested partly due to the steep terrain and nature of the victim’s injuries. The patient was extricated and taken to a hospital in West Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up