Maryland State Police chopper rescues injured swimmer

A state police helicopter has hoisted an injured swimmer to safety in western Maryland.

OAKLAND, Md. (AP) — A state police helicopter has hoisted an injured swimmer to safety in western Maryland.

According to a Saturday news release, the helicopter was dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to rescue a swimmer who sustained a head injury after slipping on a rock at Swallow Falls along the Youghiogheny River in Garrett County.

The helicopter was requested partly due to the steep terrain and nature of the victim’s injuries. The patient was extricated and taken to a hospital in West Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.