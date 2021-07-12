Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Maryland Lottery says $1 million ticket remains unclaimed

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 1:58 PM

The Maryland Lottery says it’s holding $1 million for someone who got lucky playing Multi-Match last week.

Their winning numbers came up on July 5, but as of Monday, the prize remains unclaimed. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in Germantown.

Another $300,000 or so in prize money also has yet to be claimed from draw game winners. This includes two $50,000 Powerball tickets and a $100,000 Fast Play ticket.

In all, 24 Maryland Lottery players won or claimed prizes of at least $10,000 during the week ending July 11, and over $26 million in prizes were paid out.

Players who aren’t sure if they’re winners are encouraged to scan their tickets at any lottery retailer or with the lottery’s mobile apps. Winners of draw games have 182 days after a drawing to claim their prize, while scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

For more information on claiming prizes, check out the Maryland Lottery’s website.

