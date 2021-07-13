Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Lexington Park man attacked with bats, machetes in home invasion

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 6:48 AM

A Maryland man is recovering from injuries he suffered during a home invasion in which the suspects used baseball bats and machetes to attack him.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, St. Mary’s County deputies responded to the 20100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault.

They found a 32-year-old man injured in the backyard of his home after he said he had jumped from an upper floor window to escape the attack. He was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

The suspects fled the scene. Their motive remains unclear, but authorities say the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Mary’s Co. Detective Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200 ext. 78010 or via email at tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling 301-475-3333.

