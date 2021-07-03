Judge stops Maryland from cutting off federal unemployment benefits — for now

A Baltimore City Circuit Judge has granted a temporary restraining order stopping Maryland from cutting off federal unemployment benefits on Saturday.

Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued an opinion in the case after hearing arguments on Friday.

“There is a significant public interest in continuing those benefits, perhaps even a predominant public interest,” Fletcher-Hill wrote in his opinion.

The judge said he came to the conclusions that the plaintiff’s showed “immediate, substantial, irreparable harm” in the case.

The federal unemployment benefits were set to expire at midnight on Saturday.

The expanded benefits program, funded through a federal stimulus, was created by Congress to continue through early September.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced in June that he would suspend the program early, which he said was necessary to rejuvenate the state’s economy.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.