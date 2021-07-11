Glitch at Ocean City parking kiosks may have cost city $40K in revenue

A software glitch in some parking kiosks may have cost Maryland’s Ocean City as much as $20,000 in revenue and some customers to be charged multiple times.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A software glitch in some parking kiosks may have cost Maryland’s Ocean City as much as $20,000 in revenue.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported last week that the glitch was in Flowbird parking kiosks in downtown Ocean City. A city spokeswoman said the company had performed a software update on July 1 that led to some customers being charged multiple times.

City officials said they shut down paid parking on July 5 and 6. City officials said that resulted in a revenue loss that could be as much as $20,000.

Flowbird said it has since resolved the problem and is issuing refunds.

The company also said that there was no security violation and that all customer data is safe.

