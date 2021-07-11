Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Home » Maryland News » Glitch at Ocean City…

Glitch at Ocean City parking kiosks may have cost city $40K in revenue

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A software glitch in some parking kiosks may have cost Maryland’s Ocean City as much as $20,000 in revenue.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported last week that the glitch was in Flowbird parking kiosks in downtown Ocean City. A city spokeswoman said the company had performed a software update on July 1 that led to some customers being charged multiple times.

City officials said they shut down paid parking on July 5 and 6. City officials said that resulted in a revenue loss that could be as much as $20,000.

Flowbird said it has since resolved the problem and is issuing refunds.

The company also said that there was no security violation and that all customer data is safe.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up