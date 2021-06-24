Suspect in death of Maryland woman wanted in other attacks

Chicago police say a man suspected in the stabbing death of a Maryland graduate student over the weekend is also wanted for attacking two other women.

The man, who is possibly homeless, is suspected of stabbing to death 31-year-old Anat Kimchi. She was walking along a downtown street Saturday afternoon when she was attacked.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family says Kimchi, who was in a University of Maryland doctoral criminology and criminal justice program, was in Chicago visiting friends.

Described by the school as “a brilliant young scholar,” the Israeli-born woman grew up in Maryland and was a graduate of Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police knew who stabbed Kimchi and were scouring homeless encampments for the suspect.

In a statement, the Kimchi family said, “We are mourning the loss of Anat and ask for privacy during this difficult time.” Anyone interested in making a donation in her memory, the family is directing all contributing to the Equal Justice Initiative.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.

