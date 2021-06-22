Police: Delaware man’s body found in Maryland river

Police say the body of a Delaware man who drowned while swimming in a Maryland river over the weekend has been found.

SHARPTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police say the body of a Delaware man who drowned while swimming in a Maryland river over the weekend has been found.

Maryland State Police say troopers were called to Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning.

John Davis of Seaford, Delaware, was at the park for a family gathering when police say he jumped into the Nanticoke River to swim.

Boaters noticed Davis struggling to keep his head above water, but police say by the time they reached him, he had sunk below the surface.

The search continued until sunset and resumed Monday. His body was found Tuesday about a quarter mile from where he was last seen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.