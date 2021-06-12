CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
MDOT truck driver dead after roadwork incident

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 12, 2021, 9:59 PM

A Maryland Department of Transportation truck driver is dead after an industrial incident Saturday afternoon.

It happened around noon Saturday on Arundel Expressway near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Maryland State Police said 54-year-old Michael Spencer of Baltimore, Maryland, was outside his truck when an excavator moved a concrete barrier onto the truck’s trailer and pinned him.

Paramedics took Spencer to the hospital where he later died.

The excavator operator, identified as 53-year-old Sherman Offer of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also injured, but he is expected to be OK. Officials said it is unclear what exactly led to the incident.

No arrests were made and Maryland State Police is investigating.

