Maryland News » MARC fares bumped $1

MARC fares bumped $1

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 4:00 AM

Fares for MARC and Commuter Bus are up by $1 in Maryland because of legislation passed by the General Assembly.

The change went into effect Sunday.

Under the state’s 2013 law, the mandated increase had been scheduled for 2020, but was delayed through an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Maryland Department of Transportation notice put out Thursday, when the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increases over five years, MDOT MTA has to increase MARC Train and Commuter Bus fares to the nearest dollar.

Total fares on MARC and the bus lines vary by zone.

The surcharge for trips starting or ending in West Virginia is unchanged.

There are other service changes coming in the fall. They include new fare options for commuters,  as well as new three- and 10-day fare passes for Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, Commuter Bus and MARC Trains.

More information is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

