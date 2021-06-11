CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Ferris wheel to be moved from Ocean City Boardwalk

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 2:30 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A historic amusement park in Ocean City has agreed to move a Ferris wheel that’s overhanging the Boardwalk and violating the town’s zoning code.

The Big Wheel has been shut down, but news outlets report that the town will continue issuing fines until the Ferris wheel is off the Boardwalk, which is town property.

A town spokeswoman says park officials have said they’ll dismantle the 149-foot tall wheel Monday.

Trimper’s received its first fine over the weekend for violating the town’s right of way and the company said moving the wheel and other rides could cost more than $100,000.

Town leaders say a surveyor found that the ride is at least 10 feet (3 meters) over the property line.

