CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » St. Mary's man who…

St. Mary’s man who stole nearly $300K in dating site scams pleads guilty

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A St. Mary’s County, Maryland, man pleaded guilty to crimes related to posing as a service member and scamming several women using online dating sites, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to a news release, 39-year-old Eugene Johnson, of Leonardtown, began using dating sites in December 2014 to establish relationships with women under aliases. He would often claim to be a U.S. Marine with a son whose mother had died. Johnson would tell these women that he intended to marry them, buy a house and raise his son and any children they may have together.

He would then tell them he needed money for pressing issues, such as car trouble, debts, legal bills or health problems. He would send text messages from different phone numbers pretending to be other people corroborating his stories.

“Through his use of fictious personas, the defendant’s fraudulent scheme preyed on members of our community who thought they were helping a servicemember with significant financial needs,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “As this case demonstrates, we will continue to hold accountable those who use online forums to defraud victims.”

Johnson would continue to ask for more money until the victim had run out, or they pushed back on his claims.

Courts estimated that Johnson scammed at least $276,361 from his victims. He used this money to pay personal debts and expenses.

Johnson pleaded guilty to mail fraud. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 17, and he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up