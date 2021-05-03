CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 Delaware teens charged in 30-mile chase through Maryland

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 2:49 AM

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Three teenagers wanted in connection with several Delaware shootings have been arrested following a 30-mile-long chase that ended in a crash in Maryland.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Monday that 17-year-old brothers Anthony Harrigan and Maurice Harrigan, along with 18-year-old Stanley Jones, were charged as adults with offenses ranging from assault to firearms and traffic violations following the Sunday night chase.

Officials say that as Maryland officers were intercepting the reportedly stolen jeep,  it struck two patrol cars and later crashed.

The teens were caught and jailed ahead of an initial court appearance. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them.

