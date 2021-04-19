Maryland to have more state employees in downtown Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an economic development plan to help downtown Baltimore.

The governor said Monday the state will relocate about 3,300 state employees to the city’s central business district.

The state will move 700 employees from the Maryland Department of Human Services to the city’s central business district.

Another 1,200 employees from the Maryland Health Department also will be relocating there.

They will be the first of the 3,300 state employees who will work downtown.

The governor says the state is budgeting $50 million for the relocation.

