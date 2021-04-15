Maryland schools continue comparatively slow reopening plan

Maryland public school students have had some of the least opportunities in the nation to attend regular in-person instruction despite the state’s moderate COVID-19 spread.

Roughly half of normal in-person instruction is open in Maryland — the fifth-lowest in the nation as of April 13, according to Burbio, a community event tracker.

Maryland ranks toward the middle of states in daily average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, at 23, according to The New York Times tracker.

