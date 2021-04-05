Maryland man charged with DUI after MDTA officer hurt

Maryland Transportation Authority Police say they have arrested and charged a man with driving under the influence after a crash in which an MDTA officer was seriously injured.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police say they have arrested and charged a man with driving under the influence after a crash in which an MDTA officer was seriously injured.

According to a news release, an MDTA police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 95 near Exit 50 early Sunday morning.

Police say that as the officer spoke with the occupants of the stopped vehicle, a sedan driven by 28-year-old Rodney I. Berger.

Berger struck both the officer and the stopped vehicle. The MDTA officer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

MDTA police officers took Berger into custody. He faces additional charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.