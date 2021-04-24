CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland health department recommends…

Maryland health department recommends providers resume use of J&J coronavirus vaccine

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 24, 2021, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Maryland Department of Health recommends that providers resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration investigated reports of rare blood clots in patients that received the vaccine.

“MDH believes that, while it is important to understand the risks of any medical therapy, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks,” the health department said in a press release.

The CDC and FDA released that after a thorough safety and review, that the pause of the J&J vaccine should be lifted and that health care providers should carefully resume using the vaccine for those 18 and above.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of our most important tools in the ongoing fight to prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH’s deputy secretary for public health services. “By resuming use of this safe and effective vaccine in Maryland, we will continue to bolster our ability to stay ahead of new cases and emerging variants.”

The health department said that providers should share with patients updated information about the potential risks related to the vaccine, including the rare occurrence of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

The condition causes a rare type of blood clot is found in combination with low platelet levels, the release said.

Out of nearly 8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administered, 15 cases of TTS have been identified.

Most such cases occurred in females ages 18 through 49 years, with the onset of symptoms one to two weeks after vaccination. Three of the patients died, according to the CDC.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up