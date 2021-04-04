$1 million worth of cocaine pulled off cargo ship near Annapolis

Federal authorities say that more than $1 million worth of cocaine has been hauled of a cargo ship that was anchored in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities say that more than $1 million worth of cocaine has been hauled of a cargo ship that was anchored in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the seizure was made Wednesday during a freighter inspection.

According to the agency, officers and agents from the DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police conducted an early morning examination aboard the M/V Samjohn Solidarity.

On the 958-foot breakbulk carrier ship, which was anchored near Annapolis, agents uncovered 44 pounds of the drug in an area where the ship’s anchor is stored.

Federal officials say that no arrests were made, but the investigation continues.

“Customs and Border Protection along with our law enforcement partners remain committed to intercepting transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and we remain steadfast in our resolve to help keep our communities safe,” said Keith Fleming, acting director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

“This is an example of a collaborative effort that suppresses illegal drug activity and keeps our citizens safe,” said Col. Adrian Baker of the Maryland Natural Resources Police. “The success of this effort is due to the extraordinary effort among the joint partnership. The Maryland Natural Resources Police will continue to work with our federal partners to provide security for our citizens both on and off the water.”

Every day, CBP seizes an average of 3,677 pounds of drugs across the U.S.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.