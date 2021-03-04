Sports betting debate heats up in Maryland legislature

Maryland legislators have begun to discuss regulation of the state’s newly approved legalized sports betting market, which includes mobile wagering.

Maryland legislators have begun to discuss regulation of the state’s newly approved legalized sports betting market, which includes mobile wagering.

Early debates in both chambers have focused on establishing a license distribution plan that is both equitable and profitable.

HB0940, introduced by Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, establishes a regulatory framework that would set aside roughly $18 million annually to help fund the state’s new multi-billion dollar education plan, according to the bill’s fiscal analysis.

The bill establishes the legal age of sports betting at 18 years. Maryland voters approved legalized sports betting on the ballot in November by a 2-1 margin.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.