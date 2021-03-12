Maryland legislators aim for better voter accessibility

Lawmakers in Maryland are working to enact legislation that would greatly improve accessibility for disabled voters.

One of the more notable bills would change the state’s entire voting system. SB0271/HB0423, sponsored by Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore County and Howard, and Del. Jessica Feldmark, D-Baltimore County and Howard, respectively, would require that all Maryland voters use a uniformly accessible device to cast their votes.

During the bill’s hearing in the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee on Feb. 18, Lam testified that the separate voting methods provided for disabled and non-disabled citizens in the current system have created anonymity issues for individuals in the disabled community.

