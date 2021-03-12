CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update | Vaccine appointments required in Va. | Biden boosts US vaccine goal | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Md. bill would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 5:44 PM

Indigenous Peoples’ Day would replace Columbus Day in Maryland if a bill in the General Assembly is passed this legislative session.

At a hearing on Thursday, members of different advocacy groups testified for and against the bill, which would take effect on Oct. 1, 2021. Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October.

The bill, SB0421 and its cross-file, HB0157, would replace references in state education, commercial law, financial institutions and general provisions.

When Columbus came to the Americas, a way of life was destroyed, said Natalie Proctor, tribal chair of the Cedarville Wild Turkey Clan of Piscataway Tribe.

