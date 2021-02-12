Taxes on digital ads, cigarettes among Md. House veto overrides

The vetoed bill, HB0732, which the House overrode, would also raise taxes on e-cigarettes and tobacco products, including bumping tax on cigarettes from $2.00 to $3.75 per pack.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A digital advertising tax that would pay for Maryland’s sweeping education reform was among Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes that the state’s Democratic House of Delegates overrode Thursday.

The state predicts revenue as high as $250 million in the first year after implementation of the digital advertising tax, which would be the first of its kind in the U.S., from national or international companies or state taxpayers expecting to report significant revenue from digital advertising, according to legislative analysis.

The vetoed bill, HB0732, which the House overrode, would also raise taxes on e-cigarettes and tobacco products, including bumping tax on cigarettes from $2.00 to $3.75 per pack.

