CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Maryland News » Taxes on digital ads,…

Taxes on digital ads, cigarettes among Md. House veto overrides

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A digital advertising tax that would pay for Maryland’s sweeping education reform was among Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes that the state’s Democratic House of Delegates overrode Thursday.

The state predicts revenue as high as $250 million in the first year after implementation of the digital advertising tax, which would be the first of its kind in the U.S., from national or international companies or state taxpayers expecting to report significant revenue from digital advertising, according to legislative analysis.

The vetoed bill, HB0732, which the House overrode, would also raise taxes on e-cigarettes and tobacco products, including bumping tax on cigarettes from $2.00 to $3.75 per pack.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up