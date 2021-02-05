Maryland Senate passes $577M settlement for HBCU lawsuit

The Senate voted 47-0 Friday for the bill. It now goes to the House of Delegates, where House Speaker Adrienne Jones is a strong supporter.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has unanimously passed a measure for a $577 million settlement to a long-running lawsuit involving the state’s four historically Black colleges.

The Senate voted 47-0 Friday for the bill. It now goes to the House of Delegates, where House Speaker Adrienne Jones is a strong supporter.

The General Assembly approved the legislation last year. It was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan, who cited the fiscal toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit from 2006 alleged the state underfunded the institutions.

In 2013, a federal judge found the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system” that violated the Constitution.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.