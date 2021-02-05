CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Maryland News » Maryland Senate passes $577M…

Maryland Senate passes $577M settlement for HBCU lawsuit

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has unanimously passed a measure for a $577 million settlement to a long-running lawsuit involving the state’s four historically Black colleges.

The Senate voted 47-0 Friday for the bill. It now goes to the House of Delegates, where House Speaker Adrienne Jones is a strong supporter.

The General Assembly approved the legislation last year. It was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan, who cited the fiscal toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit from 2006 alleged the state underfunded the institutions.

In 2013, a federal judge found the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system” that violated the Constitution.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up