Hogan’s RELIEF Act advancing in legislature

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — After advancing with amendments in the state Senate on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan’s $1 billion RELIEF Act of 2021 faces scrutiny in the House during Thursday’s Ways and Means Committee meeting.

The bill has been characterized as a strong starting point in helping Maryland residents still struggling under economic losses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrat Anne Kaiser of Montgomery, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Capital News Service she was pleased with the governor’s attempt to help Marylanders during the pandemic.

Hogan’s $1 billion stimulus and tax break bill has been characterized as one of his top legislative priorities outside of passing the fiscal year 2022 budget.

