Man, woman die in early morning Maryland house fire

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that two people died in a house fire in Salisbury.

A news release Saturday from the office said that passersby called 911 around 3 a.m. when they saw the house on fire.

Authorities say the house had been converted into seven individual apartments.

🚨NEWS ALERT🚨 DSFMs are on the scene of a double fatal fire investigation in Salisbury. @SalisburyFD responded to a reported house fire just before 3:00 a.m in the 100 block of First Street. FFs later located the bodies of 2 adult victims inside. More info will be released ASAP pic.twitter.com/HKIde8V1Db — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) January 9, 2021

The Salisbury Fire Department responded and it took 35 firefighters about 40 minutes to control the fire.

The victims appear to be a 62-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman who lived in separate units.

They will be taken to the medical examiner for identification and the exact cause of death.

Seven other residents were able to escape the fire.

