CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Maryland News » Man, woman die in…

Man, woman die in early morning Maryland house fire

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 1:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that two people died in a house fire in Salisbury.

A news release Saturday from the office said that passersby called 911 around 3 a.m. when they saw the house on fire.

Authorities say the house had been converted into seven individual apartments.

The Salisbury Fire Department responded and it took 35 firefighters about 40 minutes to control the fire.

The victims appear to be a 62-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman who lived in separate units.

They will be taken to the medical examiner for identification and the exact cause of death.

Seven other residents were able to escape the fire.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up