Pandemic stalls plans for third bridge span over Chesapeake Bay

A study on adding a third span to the existing Chesapeake Bay Bridge to ease traffic has stalled because of COVID-19, but there are plans to eventually move forward.

In-person public hearings for a study on the environmental impacts of a new span cannot take place as required by federal guidelines due to the pandemic, but the Maryland Department of Transportation said the project is still on budget.

MDOT is now working with state and local partners to come up with a plan that will allow safe access to hearings and other study materials.

With traffic along the bridge expected to get worse, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the study back in 2016, expecting it to take four years and $5 million to complete. Once the study is completed, it could then take an additional three to five years if officials decide to consider a no-build alternative plan for the project.

MDOT said it expects to release more details on a schedule for hearings to begin the environmental study in the near future.