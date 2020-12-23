Mike Miller resigning from Md. Senate after more than 45 years

Maryland Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller is resigning from the Maryland General Assembly, effective immediately. Miller, who has been in the Senate more than 45 years. said he’s resigning with “tremendous sadness.”

Miller, who is 78 and who’s battled a cancer diagnosis in recent years, sent a letter with his decision to current Senate President Bill Ferguson.

“My heart and my mind remain strong, but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session,” Miller wrote.

“During my tenure in the Senate of Maryland and my time serving as President, it was the greatest honor of my life in part because I have seen the Senate rise above partisan and other differences time and time again. I have seen the Senate come together and unite to get the work of the people of Maryland done.”

Miller said that while members of the Senate did not always disagree, when they did, they disagreed with “dignity and congeniality.”

Miller represented Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland.

He served as Senate President for 33 years before stepping down from the leadership post last year.