HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Maryland News » Mike Miller resigning from…

Mike Miller resigning from Md. Senate after more than 45 years

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
and Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP

December 23, 2020, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller is resigning from the Maryland General Assembly, effective immediately.

Miller, who has served more than 45 years in the Senate, much of that time as the Senate President, said he’s resigning with “tremendous sadness.”

Miller, who is 78 and who’s battled a cancer diagnosis in recent years, sent a letter with his decision to current Senate President Bill Ferguson.

“My heart and my mind remain strong, but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session,” Miller wrote.

“During my tenure in the Senate of Maryland and my time serving as President, it was the greatest honor of my life in part because I have seen the Senate rise above partisan and other differences time and time again. I have seen the Senate come together and unite to get the work of the people of Maryland done.”

Miller said that while members of the Senate did not always disagree, when they did, they disagreed with “dignity and congeniality.”

Miller represented Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland.

He served as Senate President for 33 years before stepping down from the leadership post last year.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up