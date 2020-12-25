CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Ex-Maryland mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing credit cards

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 1:31 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland postal carrier pleaded guilty to stealing mail after admitting to taking credit cards from the mail, federal prosecutors said earlier this week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Tuesday that the woman pleaded guilty to mail theft by a U.S. Post Office employee. The charge carries up to five years in prison.

Daniyelle Barnes, 27, of Randallstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday. She was employed at the Randallstown post office.

Court documents said the investigation began in July 2019, when police officers found 12 credit cards during a traffic stop and that the cards belonged to people along her route. They launched an investigation. They said she later admitted to stealing credit cards.

Barnes’ sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

