Hybrid learning approved for Carroll County high schoolers amid COVID spike

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 2:44 AM

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county’s Board of Education has voted to allow hybrid learning at local high schools starting Thursday, although coronavirus cases in the area have increased steadily since October.

Carroll County’s Board of Education unanimously voted on Wednesday to allow high schools students to participate in a hybrid learning model starting Thursday.

Elementary and middle school students entered a hybrid learning model on Oct. 19.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the board will meet again to see whether COVID-19 case numbers have improved.

If not, changes will be made system-wide, either limiting in-person instruction or going back to an all virtual model.

