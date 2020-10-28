ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Maryland News » Maryland officer pleads guilty…

Maryland officer pleads guilty to threatening man with gun

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 9:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer accused of threatening an acquaintance with a gun during an off-duty verbal confrontation in his Delaware home last year has entered a guilty plea.

The Salisbury Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Brown pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated menacing Monday.

Brown also resigned from the police force last week. He had been suspended without pay after he was indicted by a grand jury in March for the October 2019 incident.

Brown has received a five-year sentence, which has been suspended pending a successful completion of one year of probation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up