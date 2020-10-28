Maryland officer pleads guilty to threatening man with gun

The Salisbury Police Department said an officer who resigned last week pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated menacing Monday.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer accused of threatening an acquaintance with a gun during an off-duty verbal confrontation in his Delaware home last year has entered a guilty plea.

The Salisbury Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Brown pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated menacing Monday.

Brown also resigned from the police force last week. He had been suspended without pay after he was indicted by a grand jury in March for the October 2019 incident.

Brown has received a five-year sentence, which has been suspended pending a successful completion of one year of probation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

