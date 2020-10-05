CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Former Obama education secretary…

Former Obama education secretary forms political group

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former U.S. education secretary and potential candidate for governor of Maryland in 2022 has announced a new political group in the state.

John King Jr. said Monday that Strong Future Maryland will focus on helping Maryland recover from the coronavirus pandemic and battle systemic racism.

King served as former President Barack Obama’s education secretary in the last year of his presidency.

King said the organization will work to advance progressive policy changes to address systemic inequality and promote economic opportunity. He also said the group will focus on advancing action to fight climate change.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up