Former Obama education secretary forms political group

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former U.S. education secretary and potential candidate for governor of Maryland in 2022 has announced a new political group in the state.

John King Jr. said Monday that Strong Future Maryland will focus on helping Maryland recover from the coronavirus pandemic and battle systemic racism.

King served as former President Barack Obama’s education secretary in the last year of his presidency.

King said the organization will work to advance progressive policy changes to address systemic inequality and promote economic opportunity. He also said the group will focus on advancing action to fight climate change.

