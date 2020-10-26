ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Five people escape boat fire on the Chesapeake Bay

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 10:09 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five boaters have been able to escape from a burning vessel in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Capitol Gazette reports that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon off the southern end of Maryland’s Kent Island.

Authorities said the fire broke out near the engine cabin of a 45-foot Chris-Craft Sportfish that is named Wire Nut.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and prevented it from spreading to 300 gallons of fuel aboard.

Damages were estimated at $40,000.

Anne Arundel County firefighters and Maryland Natural Resource Police officers located the boaters aboard a passing boat.

