Virus tests are not required for Md. nursing home inspectors

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 10:20 AM

BALTIMORE — State health surveyors who’ve been visiting Maryland’s nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic are not required to be tested for the virus.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the lack of such a requirement concerns some in that industry. They include the Health Facilities Association of Maryland.

It’s concerned that surveyors are going to multiple centers at a time. The surveyors work with nursing homes and other senior living facilities to ensure they follow proper federal guidelines for residents’ safety.

A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health said the surveyors are screened upon entry to the office and must comply with the screening requirements of facilities.

