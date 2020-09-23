Overdoses and alcohol-related deaths rising during pandemic

State officials in Maryland say fatal drug overdoses and alcohol-related deaths are rising.

The Baltimore Sun reported that new data released on Tuesday revealed that such deaths rose 9% from January to June of this year compared to those months last year.

Opioids were responsible for nearly 90% of the 1,326 deaths.

State health officials said the pandemic is exacerbating people’s addictions as they’re quarantined.

Social isolation as well as economic distress and impeded access to care have created an extremely dangerous environment for people with substance use disorder.

