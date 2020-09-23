Hogan: High court nomination before election ‘a mistake’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes it would be a mistake for his party to “ram through” a nomination to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court before the November election.

The Republican who has said he will consider running for president in 2024 made the comments Wednesday in an interview for The Texas Tribune Festival.

Hogan says the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shouldn’t be allowed to “create more division in our country.”

The two-term governor in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 has often criticized partisan gridlock in Washington.

