Ex-Maryland lawmaker reports to prison for bribery sentence

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland lawmaker convicted of taking bribes for legislative favors has reported to a federal prison in Connecticut to serve her two-year sentence.

News outlets report former Del. Cheryl Glenn was incarcerated this month at the low-security Danbury, Connecticut, prison best known as the setting for the book and television series “Orange is the New Black.”

The Democrat represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate for more than a decade and helped create Maryland’s medical marijuana industry.

She was sentenced in July for taking bribes for legislative favors, including votes to benefit a medical marijuana company.

