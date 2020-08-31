CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Zooming into kindergarten in the DC area | Md. utilities won't be cut of before Oct. | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland’s Black history represented in hero recommendations

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 1:10 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting heroes in Maryland’s Black history in his recommendations for President Donald Trump’s planned National Garden of American Heroes.

More than half of Hogan’s 10 recommendations are Black. They include the nation’s first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, who was born in Baltimore.

Hogan also recommended Benjamin Banneker, a surveyor and astronomer who was appointed by President George Washington to survey the nation’s capital and advocated for racial equality.

Some of the white Marylanders the Republican governor is recommending were known for pursuing racial equality.

