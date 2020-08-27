CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Maryland News » Hogan appoints Paul Corderman…

Hogan appoints Paul Corderman to Maryland Senate

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Paul Corderman to a Maryland Senate seat in Washington County.

Hogan announced the appointment on Thursday. It follows the recommendation made by the Washington County Republican Central Committee.

Corderman has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates. He will represent District 2 in Washington County to fill a seat vacated by former Sen. Andrew Serafini, who announced he was resigning last month. Corderman has been a House member since December 2017.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up